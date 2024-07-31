NU, FEU fire warning shots

National University and Far Eastern University flexed their muscles early to kick off their respective campaigns in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge on high notes Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Riding the momentum of their University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) conquest, the Bulldogs bested reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, in the one-hour, 57-minute clash.

Buds Buddin and Leo Aringo blasted 17 points each and combined for 28 of NU’s 48 attack points.

The power-hitting duo stepped up big time in the last two frames after the Bulldogs’ second-set tumble and gave the squad stability when the Altas offered tough resistance in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the Tamaraws downed University of Santo Tomas, 32-30, 27-29, 25-17, 25-20, behind the duo of Mikko Espartero and Dryx Saavedra.

Espartero finished with 16 points while Saavedra had 14 in FEU’s revenge win over UAAP Final Four Tormentors Golden Spikers, who played sans top player Josh Ybanez.

Gboy de Vega led UST with 16 points, Jay Rack Dela Noche had 13 while Poy Colinares scored 12 in a losing cause.

NU assistant coach Dong Dela Cruz said that the team is still in the process of building its chemistry, especially after the departure of some key players.

He also rued the atrocious 43 errors committed by the Bulldogs, who finished fifth last year.

“We’re still adjusting with the jelling of our new and veteran players although the system is already there,” he said.

“Also, we had lots of errors. Those errors gave them (Perpetual) momentum.”

The Altas displayed grit in the fourth set, battling back from a 13-17 deficit to knot it at 20.

But Aringo came to the rescue, slotting three of NU’s last five points to seal the victory.

Jan Abadilla added 16 points while Obed Mukaba had 14 points including seven of the Bulldogs’ 18 kill blocks.

Kobe Tabuga scored 13 points as the lone Altas player in double figures.