NO-CATCH ZONE IN MANILA BAY

LOOK: The Cavite government has declared a No-Catch Zone for all shellfish (e.g., tahong, alimasag, alimango, and halaan) as well as a state of calamity in the municipalities of Bacoor, Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate following an oil spill six days after M/T tanker Terra Nova sank while carrying 1.4 million liters of fuel. Here, fishermen were captured unloading shellfish from their boat at the Parañaque Fish Port in compliance with the provincial government's directive on Wednesday, 31 July 2024. Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard stressed that fishing in areas affected by the oil spill in Manila Bay is not advisable. KING RODRIGUEZ