NHMFC implements 1-month debt freeze

State shelter financier National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) would implement a one-month moratorium on the monthly amortization payments of housing loan borrowers affected by typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Following the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, NHMFC president Renato Tobias issued Corporate Circular 093 on 26 July 2024 ordering the Collection and Accounts Management Group to list housing loan borrowers whose properties are located in cities or municipalities placed under a state of calamity.

Internal rules prevail

Borrowers from the typhoon-affected areas are automatically qualified for moratorium, subject to NHMFC’s internal rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, borrowers who opt to settle their amortizations while their account is in moratorium may still pay through NHMFC offices, collection partners, via the Online Payment Facility in the NHMFC website, GCash or Maya App.