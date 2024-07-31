NHMFC, DHSUD, Uanjelle kick off three Isabela 4P projects

The National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) are partnering with the Local Government Units of Isabela Province and Uanjelle Land Inc. on three housing projects under the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

Despite the impact of Typhoon Carina, the groundbreaking ceremonies for Balai Isabeleño in Gamu, Green Valley Residences in Roxas, and Casa de Jonesians in Jones proceeded on 25 July, 2024.

Balai Isabeleño will feature thirty-nine 12-story and twenty-two 5-story socialized condominium buildings, totaling 13,870 housing units. Green Valley Residences will have 4,680 housing units, and Casa de Jonesians will consist of ten 5-story buildings with 1,200 housing units. Amenities for these projects include a clubhouse, swimming pool, sports center, children’s playground, jogging path, park, benches, ample parking, an elevated water tank, and a sewage treatment plant.

Uanjelle Engineer Alduane Alegria expressed appreciation to the government, noting that NHMFC’s support enables them to continue building more housing units.

NHMFC Acting Corporate Secretary Atty. Joshua Emmanuel Cariño stated, “The National Home Mortgage is mandated to ensure that funds for housing in our country continuously flow, and National Home Mortgage ensures that financing will not be a hindrance to the success of our housing projects.”

He added that NHMFC hopes developers will be encouraged to participate in the 4PH Program, as NHMFC guarantees funding liquidity for housing projects.

NHMFC Vice President Maria Luisa Favila highlighted the collaboration’s significance and acknowledged the efforts of Isabela's mayors in pursuing affordable and decent housing projects. She also recognized Uanjelle President Willie Alegria, an Isabela local, for his dedication to the government’s housing initiatives.

“Sir Willie went to NHMFC during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic seeking a partner that will provide liquidity for his housing projects to also create jobs for his people, and NHMFC helped him. His first housing project, with the support of NHMFC, was a success, and that triggered the construction of more housing projects in Isabela,” Favila said.

Favila further emphasized that the success of Uanjelle’s housing projects with NHMFC’s support has influenced other housing developers.

With these three new housing projects, Isabela now has the most 4PH projects in Region II.

DHSUD Assistant Secretary Daryll Bryan Villanueva, representing Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, stated that the main goal of the 4PH Program is to bring the national government closer to ordinary citizens.

“Under this program, there is no down payment, and the monthly amortization is affordable. From P8,000 plus, it will be down to only around P3,600 to P4,000 monthly,” Asst. Secretary Villanueva said.

Present at the triple groundbreaking ceremonies were Isabela local officials, including Vice Governor Faustino G. Dy III, Gamu Municipal Administrator Atty. Xian-Al Defensor Galanza, representing Mayor Timoteo Galanza, Roxas Mayor Jonathan Jose Calderon, Jones Mayor Nhel C. Montano, and San Mateo Mayor Gregorio Pua. DHSUD Assistant Secretary Daryll Villanueva and DHSUD Region II OIC-Director Grace de Vera also attended. Leading the NHMFC delegation were Vice President for Securitization Group Maria Luisa Favila and Acting Corporate Secretary Joshua Emmanuel Cariño.