NHMFC, DHSUD to roll out 4PH in Region II

The National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will partner with the local government units of Isabela Province and Uanjelle Land Inc. for the take-out of three housing projects under the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

Despite the onslaught of typhoon “Carina,” the groundbreaking and construction kick-off of Balai Isabeleño in the Municipality of Gamu, Green Valley Residences in the Municipality of Roxas, and Casa de Jonesians in the Municipality of Jones rolled out on Thursday (25 July 2024) in this province. The construction of these housing projects is one of NHMFC’s contributions in the 4PH Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Region II.

Thirty-nine 12-story and 22 five-story socialized condominium buildings with a total of 13,870 housing units will be constructed for Balai Isabeleño. 4,680 housing units for Green Valley Residences, and 10 five-story buildings or a total of 1,200 housing units for Casa de Jonesians.

Amenities include club house, swimming pool, sports center, children’s playground, jogging path, park, benches, adequate parking spaces, own elevated water tank and sewage treatment plant.

Uanjelle Engr. Alduane Alegria expressed his appreciation to the government. He said that as a housing developer, NHMFC’s support strengthens them to continue constructing more housing units.

NHMFC Acting Corporate Secretary Atty. Joshua Emmanuel Cariño remarked that “the National Home Mortgage is mandated to ensure that funds for housing in our country continuously flow, and National Home Mortgage ensures that financing will not be a hindrance to the success of our housing projects,” He added that National Home Mortgage hopes that developers would be encouraged to participate in the 4PH Program since NHMFC ensures liquidity of funding for housing projects.