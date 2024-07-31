MMDA makes do with flood control project funding

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday lamented that the outdated drainage systems and insufficient funds for flood control projects contributed to the widespread flooding in Metro Manila last week.

MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Romando Artes said the agency is working on a P2.7 billion budget for flood control projects, including P2.2 billion for capital outlays and P395 million for maintenance of 71 pumping stations.

“The MMDA is working on the said budget to cover for the 101 projects across all National Capital Region (NCR) districts,” Artes said. “As of July 2024, 56 are completed while 45 are ongoing.”

Artes said larger flood control projects, such as the construction of new pumping stations and drainage systems, fall under the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The MMDA also blamed the public for worsening the flooding through improper waste disposal.

“The drainages in the metropolis are already outdated with the majority of drainage mains constructed dating back to the 1970s,” Artes said.

He explained that for rainfall of 20 millimeters per hour or less, floodwaters usually subside within 15 to 30 minutes. However, during typhoon “Carina,” high tide in Manila Bay and overflowing waterways prolonged the flooding.

The MMDA also cited illegal settlements along rivers and waterways as a factor contributing to the flooding. These areas often serve as dumping grounds for garbage and debris, obstructing the natural flow of water.