Minimal oil sheens near sunken vessel

LIMAY, Bataan — Philippine Coast Guard reported Wednesday that PCG personnel and Governor Joet S. Garcia observed that only minimal oil sheens or slicks were noticed within the vicinity waters of the sunken vessel.

The PCG also deployed BRP Boracay (FPB-2401) and BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) to assist Bataan Garcia and other government officials including Mayors Francis Garcia of Balanga City, Antonio Raymundo of Orion town, in conducting an after-sea survey where they observed minimal oil spills along the vicinity waters where the MT TERRA NOVA sank last Thursday at the height of typhoon “Carina” that severely battered Bataan, and rest of Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

The PCG contracted salvor, Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc. that conducted a diving operation to continue the sealing of 24 valves of the said ill-fared vessel.

Major Dennis Duran, chief of police of Limay town, also joined and assisted the group of Gov Garcia aboard BRP Boracay together with Bantay Dagat, PCG and Limay police personnel.

“The ocular inspection reached the municipal waters of Mariveles, Orion and Pilar. Fortunately, no visible remnants and or traces of industrial fuel were seen. Water sampling was also undertaken,” Major Duran said.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) conducted water sampling in Pasay City (Mall of Asia), Cavite, Bulacan and Bataan to check the physical and chemical properties along said coastal areas.

But authorities advised that based on water samplings, barangays Lamao, Luz Kitang, St Francis and Wawa are not safe for swimming and fishing.

Meanwhile, in Mariveles, Bataan, another vessel mishap was recorded as Motor Vessel Mirola 1 that ran aground near the adjacent waters of Barangay Biaan is now leaking oil.

The MV Mirola 1 was pushed to shallow waters due to typhoon “Carina” on 23 July and was only discovered by authorities on last Tuesday.

A multi-agency investigation team was formed to investigate the mishap, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, the local government, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Bureau of Customs and the Freeport Area of Bataan.