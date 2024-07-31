Meralco, OMF support Brigada Eskwela NCR kickoff

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and its social development arm, One Meralco Foundation (OMF), pledged their continuing support to the Department of Education – National Capital Region’s (DepEd-NCR) annual Brigada Eskwela.

During the 2024 Regional Kickoff held at Rizal High School in Pasig City, OMF joined the Pasig City Local Government Unit (LGU) led by Mayor Victor Regis N. Sotto in preparing for the opening of classes scheduled on 29 July.

“Unahin nating pasalamatan ang Meralco dahil full support talaga sila sa lahat ng ating ginagawa. Maging sa LGU, kasama natin sila araw-araw at sigurado ako tutulong sila sa lahat ng schools natin hindi lang sa Pasig kung hindi sa buong region din, kaya maraming maraming salamat sa Meralco,” Mayor Sotto said.

With this year’s theme as “Bayanihan para sa matatag na Paaralan”, the kick-off was also graced by Lone District of Pasig Rep. Roman T. Romulo, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert Jude B. Jaworski, DepEd-NCR Regional Director Dr. Jocelyn DR Andaya, and Pasig City Schools Division Superintendent Sheryll T. Gayola.

In its bid to ensure the safety of school communities and promote a more conducive and safer learning environment, OMF together with Meralco volunteers conducted inspections of electrical wirings and pruned trees in public schools which is important in avoiding electrical hazards and providing stable and reliable electricity service.

Aside from supporting Brigada Eskwela, OMF together with Meralco employees have been distributing Balik Eskwela kits to kindergarten students in public schools every year.

For his part, OMF President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao said: "Starting the school year right starts even before the school opens. By partnering annually with DepEd and with the various local governments in the Meralco franchise area, we at Meralco and One Meralco Foundation are committed to do our part in ensuring schools are safe and prepared to welcome the students for a new year of learning."