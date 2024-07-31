MATCHA MADNESS

This is why the opening of The Matcha Tokyo at Opus Mall in Bridgetowne, Quezon City was much-anticipated. The Matcha Tokyo offers 100-percent organic matcha drinks and pastries. The café has branches in several countries, including the Philippines, Tokyo (its first and main branch), Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Dubai (its newest branch).

One unique feature of this café is that drinks are prepared in the counter area, allowing customers to watch their orders being made. The Matcha Tokyo also offers ceremonial matcha to satisfy matcha enthusiasts.

Unlike other matcha cafés, The Matcha Tokyo offers an authentic and natural taste. Even when matcha is combined with different flavors, you can still taste its light, bitter, leafy notes. The matcha flavor in the cakes is perfectly balanced, never overwhelming the sweetness, but instead complementing the sweet, salty and bitter elements. Young visitors can also enjoy The Matcha Tokyo, which offers a wide variety of desserts and pastries, including matcha cotton candy, matcha strawberry cake, ube ice cream cones and more.

The space and ambiance of The Matcha Tokyo are another source of pleasure. People can be seen enjoying the café, taking photos, admiring the design and loving the atmosphere. The Matcha Tokyo looks forward to engaging more matcha enthusiasts and satisfying their cravings. The confidence they have in Filipino preferences has generated excitement about serving their customers even better.