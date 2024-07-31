Marcos vows progress for BARMM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the government will surmount the remaining obstacles in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to guarantee the ongoing advancement of the region.

Speaking at the turnover of the 3rd Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) Progress Report at Malacañang, Marcos said ongoing efforts to build a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Bangsamoro Region are still ongoing.

He also highlighted the significant changes the government has instituted to help the BARMM.

These include hiring former Moro rebels as police officers, granting amnesty to qualified former Moro combatants, handing over many of the national government’s properties and assets to the BARMM, and signing the Intergovernmental Energy Board Circular on the joint awarding of petroleum service contracts and coal operating contracts in the region.

“These peace and development milestones are part of our collective efforts to lay the groundwork for effective governance and a meaningful autonomy environment,” Marcos said.

He highlighted the crucial role of the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) in ensuring the success of these initiatives, which is in alignment with the principles and provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in addressing and resolving ongoing challenges.

“I am confident that we are on the right path to building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Bangsamoro Region, as we find responsive solutions to the remaining issues and concerns that still need to be addressed,” Marcos said.

The President urged the IGRB to maximize established mechanisms to identify and resolve issues effectively, ensure the judicious use of resources, and adopt best governance practices for the BARMM.

“Sustaining and ensuring that our progress remains resilient amid political transitions is absolutely crucial,” he said.

Fast-track IGRB

With the forthcoming elections, Marcos called on the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) secretary and co-chair of the IGRB to expedite the finalization of the IGRB manual of operations.

He emphasized the need for a clear delineation of roles and functions, proactive monitoring of issues, and a system of continuity.

“The (IGRB) manual will clarify the roles and functions, facilitate the proactive monitoring of issues, and establish a system of continuity among those mechanisms,” Marcos said.

The President reaffirmed the national government’s commitment to support the Bangsamoro government in its endeavors.

Concluding his address, Marcos called for continued collective efforts to bring about positive change for the BARMM and the nation.

Agreement should not fail

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who was at the event, said the peace agreement between the state and the Bangsamoro government should not fail because the world views it as a model for peace.

“In fact, beyond being a matter of national interest, the success of the BARMM is a world issue because the world is looking to BARMM to be the shining example of peace. Hence, I must emphasize that we cannot fail,” she said.

As a Maranao and a native of the BARMM region, Pangandaman expressed a personal commitment to honor those who had fought for peace and the rights of the Bangsamoro people.

Pangandaman called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively to realize the region’s potential.

The BARMM officially took control on 26 February 2019, following the approval of the Bangsamoro’s establishment in January of the same year. The election for the BARMM’s inaugural parliament is set for May 2025.

In its progress report, the IGRB highlighted its achievements for 2022 to 2023, which include the integration of 396 qualified members from the Moro Islamic Liberation Frontand Moro National Liberation Front into the Philippine National Police.

Additionally, national government agencies such as the Department of Health, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and the Land Transportation Office have transferred their properties and assets to the Bangsamoro government.