Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau shuffle seen

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced a shake-up in city leadership, replacing the head of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) due to persistent complaints about the agency’s performance.

During her third State of the City Address (SoCA), Lacuna expressed dissatisfaction with the MTPB’s inability to improve its services despite repeated warnings.

“Despite constant reminders to correct mistakes and improve services, we have not felt any improvement in their service to Manileños,” Lacuna said.

The mayor’s decision comes on the heels of a temporary ban on clamping and towing operations by the MTPB, which was imposed following numerous complaints from motorists.

Newly appointed MTPB officer-in-charge Narciso Diokno III has issued a memo warning against any violations of the mayor’s order.

Meanwhile, Lacuna praised the Manila Police District (MPD) for its effective partnership in maintaining peace and order in the city.

Under the leadership of General Arnold Thomas Ibay, the MPD has conducted over 25,000 operations against violators of curfew, obstruction, and traffic laws within the past year.

The MPD has also intensified its crackdown on illegal drugs, gambling, and loose firearms, resulting in the arrest of over 1,500 wanted persons.

“We want a safe, peaceful, and orderly city,” Lacuna said.

“We have strengthened our ties with the Manila Police District. They have responded to our directive to strictly enforce all existing laws and ordinances, especially on discipline,” she added.