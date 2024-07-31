Makati cops arrest Viet thieves

Five Vietnamese financial staff members were arrested for alleged cybertheft at a financial services company in the city.

The Makati Police identified the suspects as alias Vong, alias Su, alias Nguyen, alias Chong and alias Lam. They were arrested Tuesday morning for violating the Anti-Cybercrime Act of 2012 and qualified theft.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspects were discovered while making unauthorized cryptocurrency transfers amounting to US$45,000 from the company’s Imtoken E-wallet to another account they had created.

The company reported the incident, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

The five are detained at the Makati City Police Station pending further investigation.