Las Piñas police seize 3kg Marijuana, arrest suspect

A buy-bust operation conducted by the Las Piñas City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a significant amount of marijuana.

According to reports, a suspect identified as alias Brad, 25, was apprehended at approximately 8:00 PM on Tuesday, 30 July, in Barangay Talon Uno, Las Piñas City. The operation resulted in the confiscation of around three kilograms of marijuana.

The seized items included one small, one medium, and one large plastic bag, each containing dried marijuana leaves and fruiting tops. Additionally, four cling wrap plastics containing the same substance were recovered.

The total estimated street value of the contraband is approximately ₱360,000. The police also recovered a blue eco bag and a marked ₱500 bill used during the buy-bust operation.

The confiscated drug evidence will be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for qualitative and quantitative analysis.