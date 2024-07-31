Jeon Somi marks August comeback with ‘Ice Cream’

Korean singer Jeon Somi is set to make her music comeback with her single, “Ice Cream.”

The music video for Somi’s single and the music itself will be released on Friday, 2 August, at noon (Philippine Time).

The release of “Ice Cream” in August comes more than a year after the last album by the “BIRTHDAY” singer.

Some fans expressed their disappointment upon the announcement that Somi’s music comeback would only have consisted of a single.

“I thought we were getting an EP [Extended Play] at least cause we waited a whole year,” one Instagram user commented.

Released on 7 August, GAME PLAN, the five-song album, was Somi’s last music release.

It is bannered by the song “Fast Forward,” which currently has 83 million views on YouTube.

The Black Label, Somi’s agency, hasn’t released any further details regarding the singer’s “summer special single.”

Somi recently performed in Los Angeles at KCON LA 2024, where other Asian acts, including ENHYPEN and BINI, also performed.

Somi recently participated as a judge in the second season of the reality show I-LAND and also hosted the program’s final episode.

The Korean singer has also launched her cosmetic line, GLYF.