Japanese Embassy, DMW celebrate Phl-Japan Friendship Week

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) co-hosted the Philippines-Japan Friendship Week from 30 to 31 July 2024 at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City.

Under the theme “Engaging the Stakeholders with a Sense of Commitment and Genuine Partnership,” this momentous event is dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Japan and to further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

An opening ceremony was held on 30 July, wherein Ambassador ENDO Kazuya and Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac gave their special messages.

The guests enjoyed performances by Sharlla Cerilles, Pastel Mix, and the Far Eastern University Dance Troupe. The event also showcased a gastronomic experience with food tastings of Japanese and Filipino cuisines. Scheduled for 31 July are more learning sessions, interactions with OFWs, games, and fun activities.

A special floral arrangement exhibit by the Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Manila is also open for viewing on both days.

Amb. Endo expressed deep appreciation to the Department of Migrant Workers for their steadfast support and cooperation with Japan, including the recent establishment of the Japan Desk at the DMW. He also expressed his gratitude to all the private and government agencies involved in the deployment of OFWs to Japan. Most importantly, Amb. Endo commended and thanked the OFWs, citing that they are everyday ambassadors of admirable Filipino traits.

In a similar vein, a special job fair dedicated to employment opportunities in Japan will be held at Robinson's Galleria Ortigas on 1 August 2024.