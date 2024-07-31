Illegal drugs intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Wednesday revealed that its operatives at the Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted more than P7 million worth of illegal drugs hidden in three abandoned parcels at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in NAIA Complex Domestic Road in Pasay City.

Initial reports said that duty examiners found 96 boxes of cartridge marijuana oil, valued at P5.76 million, inside a parcel declared as a collectible camera film.

The package was shipped from California by ABH Studios to a consignee identified as Eliazar Nace of Cebu City.

A second parcel, labeled as containing women’s T-shirts sent by a certain Linda Kim from California, yielded 468 grams of high-grade marijuana worth P655,200. The package was consigned to a certain Julies Riveral of Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

In the third package, declared as containing clothes and a “dener stone,” authorities discovered 957 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P6.5 million.

The package originated in Pakistan and was consigned to a certain Erin Jane De Asis of Naga City, Camarines Sur.

All seized drugs have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.