Grab, MOVE IT calamity aid breaches P2.4-M

To provide financial cushion to drivers and riders hit by Typhoon Carina, Grab Philippines and MOVE IT have provided over P2.4 million in calamity assistance—an amount anticipated to increase as additional claims are processed.

The transport network companies (TNCs) said their Malasakit Calamity Assistance Programs allow those affected by the typhoon to submit assistance claims, which will be validated by a dedicated response team.

In addition to financial grants, the TNCs authorized a temporary grace period for loan payments, suspending daily collections for existing loans of drivers and riders.

Furthermore, they implemented more flexible ride metrics to enhance the earning potential of dedicated drivers and riders who continue to be active on the platform.

In anticipation of Typhoon Carina, Grab and MOVE IT had already implemented proactive measures to safeguard the well-being and safety of their partners and advised them to temporarily halt rides to prioritize their protection.

Partners-approved

In a joint statement, the Motorcycle Taxi Community, Habalyeros, TNVS Community Philippines, and One Goal Rider Community, whose members are delivery drivers or rider-partners of the TNCs, said the measures put in place by Grab and MOVE IT allowed them to prioritize their safety.

“In our ranks, it is not an easy decision to stop our daily livelihood of delivering passengers, even if the weather conditions change. This is our main source of livelihood,” Romeo Maglunsod of the Motorcycle Taxi Community said.

“That's why we greatly appreciate the support of MOVE IT and Grab because we feel that we can count on them to make sure that we can somehow still make money while traveling safely on the road,” he added.

Different drivers and bikers community leaders from Grab and MOVE IT have also participated in a series of aid operations in disaster-hit areas in Caloocan, Montalban, Rizal, Malanday, Navotas, Pasay, and Marikina.

They distributed over 2,500 relief packages to the families of fellow riders and drivers across various on-demand service platforms, displaying a unified front during these trying times.

Additionally, more than 3,800 cleaning kits and hygiene sets were donated to organizations and local government units, demonstrating their commitment to supporting those affected by the disaster.