False alarm

American rapper Travis Scott really rocks when he performs. The 33-year-old record producer’s outdoor evening concert at the La Maura Hippodrome in Milan, Italy on 23 July drew some 80,000 fans who jumped to the beat of his songs.

The bouncing crowd shook the ground that it was reported on social media as an earthquake. The tremor, however, was not sensed by the seismographs of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Italian news site Il Messaggero attributed the ground vibration to the concertgoers, clearing speculations.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department (NYPD) was alerted about a riot on Essex Street on 20 July. A caller reported three people smashing a car at 2:45 p.m.

NYPD officers who arrived at the scene found three baseball bat-wielding men wearing hard hats, safety glasses, earmuffs and aprons. They momentarily stopped beating the already damaged truck strapped onto a trailer.

Roman Lupu, organizer of the battering frenzy, explained to police what was going on.

It was a rage room event wherein people pay $5 to vent their anger on the beat-up truck. Officers were shown the waivers signed by the participants to the rage room event.

Lupu owns The Ragery which organizes Summer Smash events to promote the business. The rage room serves as a venue for New Yorkers to safely release their aggressions by smashing things for a fee.