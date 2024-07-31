‘Doberman’ title chance under fire

The world title crack of Filipino flyweight Dave “Doberman” Apolinario in Mexico is in danger of not pushing through.

Originally booked to fly out of Manila about 10 days ago, Apolinario has yet to receive his Mexican visa, according to American dealmaker Sean Gibbons.

Apolinario is set battle Angel Ayala for the vacant International Boxing Federation 112-lb throne on 9 August in Mexico City.

“I was told that if they don’t get it and leave this Friday, they won’t be going,” Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Zanfer Promotions is staging the scheduled 12-rounder at the Restaurante Arroyo after beating Japan’s Ohashi Promotions in the bidding.

But Team Apolinario is adamant in abandoning plans to travel just days before the scheduled showdown on enemy territory.

For one, Mexico City has an elevation of 7,350 feet and is 14 hours behind Manila, leaving Apolinario jet-lagged by the time he sets foot at the Benito Juarez Airport if ever he decides to pursue plans to win the crown.

The southpaw Apolinario packs a 20-0 win-loss card with 14 knockouts and fights out of SanMan Boxing based in General Santos City owned and operated by JC Mananquil.

Managed by businessman and sportsman Mike Pelayo, Apolinario did his last two fights in Japan.

In the event he proceeds and prevails, Apolinario will join minimumweight world champions Melvin Jerusalem, representing the World Boxing Council and Pedro Taduran, who had won the IBF 105-lb strap lat Sunday in Otsu City in Japan.