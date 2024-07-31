DHSUD, KSAs aid NCR Carina victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its key shelter agencies (KSAs) provided essential household items to Typhoon Carina-affected residents of the National Capital Region on Tuesday, 30 July.

Directed by DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, Undersecretaries Avelino Tolentino III and Randy Escolango, alongside Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta, led the relief operation.

The relief teams covered Barangay 20, Parola, aiding families displaced from Isla Puting Bato, as well as Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City.

Pag-IBIG Fund distributed relief packs containing a sleeping mat, flashlight, three blankets, five plastic plates, five plastic drinking glasses, a cooking pot, and a pan. The DHSUD’s NCR-Regional Office facilitated the operation.

"This is our way of easing the burden on our fellow Filipinos. We will continue to find ways to assist families affected by the recent typhoon," Secretary Acuzar said.

"President Bongbong Marcos Jr. has instructed us to provide all possible aid to those affected, and that is what we will do in the coming days," he added.

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), another KSA, allocated relief packs for distribution to homeowners associations within its typhoon-affected project sites. The National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) has prepared hygiene kits for families in Metro Manila.