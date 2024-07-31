DHSUD extends helping hand

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its partner agencies recently distributed relief goods to residents displaced by typhoon “Carina” in Metro Manila.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar directed Undersecretaries Avelino Tolentino III and Randy Escolango, along with Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta, to lead the relief operation in Parola Compound in Manila and Bagong Silangan, Quezon City.

The relief packs, provided by Pag-IBIG Fund, included sleeping mats, flashlights, blankets, plates, glasses, and cooking utensils.

“This is our simple way of easing the burden of our countrymen,” Acuzar said. “We will continue to find ways to help families affected by the typhoon.”

The Social Housing Finance Corporation also allocated relief packs for homeowners’ associations in typhoon-affected areas, while the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation prepared hygiene kits for affected families.

Meantime, the DHSUD is coordinating with local government units to process cash assistance for those whose homes were destroyed by the typhoon under the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program.

The department has also granted a one-month moratorium on monthly amortizations for typhoon-affected clients of its key shelter agencies, including Pag-IBIG Fund, which has also deployed mobile services and allocated a P3 billion calamity loan.