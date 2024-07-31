Desmond Farm: Relaxation, livelihood, business

The Desmond Farm, located in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija, not only offers a perfect destination for outdoor activities and relaxation but also proudly supports local farmers and the community by creating job opportunities.

Founded by Kaiselle Cao-Atun, a former secretary and document controller at the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, the farm is a testament to her commitment to both her roots and the empowerment of OFWs starting their businesses.

“Before, ang farmers po ay nagkakaingin. So makikita natin na ‘yong Sierra Madre Mountain Range na kalbo… Wala po siyang masyadong puno; ang ginagawa po ng mga farmers natin dito, dahil wala po silang pang-kapital, tinatanggal po nila ‘yong mga puno at ginagawa nilang uling para ma-sustain po ‘yong pangangailangan nila sa family. But, it’s like two hundred per sako po per uling. So kailan pa magkakapuno para ma-sustain po ‘yong kanilang mga pangangailangan," Cao-Atun recalled.

Through Desmond Farm, these farmers now enjoy steady employment with benefits such as PhilHealth, SSS, and Pag-IBIG, ensuring their welfare and security.

Meanwhile, fellow OFWs have established a business at Desmond Farm, where they now own 28 cabins. This means that when they decide to return home, they will have a farm waiting for them, she explained.

Challenges and breakthroughs

Starting the business at Desmond Farm is crucial because cocoa usually grows in Mindanao. Aside from that, challenges like unexpected typhoons, water shortages, and weather changes can affect cocoa growth unpredictably.

Despite the challenges, Cao-Atun persevered and successfully established Desmond Farm with the invaluable support of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the local government unit of Pantabangan. As a result, it has been accredited by both the Department of Agriculture as a learning site and by the Department of Tourism as a tourism site.

Furthermore, the farm has expanded its operations to include the Farm Ridge and Sierra 360 Cafe & Restaurant, currently employing over 60 individuals.

Cao-Atun established Desmond Farm at her husband's encouragement, aiming to meet the specific needs of OFWs seeking sustainable livelihoods upon returning to the Philippines and wishing to live with their families.

“Before nagwo-work po ako sa Qatar, as government employee, but na-encourage po ako ng husband ko na sana na after kami mag-forty years old, dito kami sa Pilipinas na kasama po ang buong pamilya dahil mag-aaral na po ang anak namin na si Desmond," she said.

"At siguro po, karamihan naman sa mga OFW ang naiipon lang namin is remittance receipt. So naisip namin na hanggang kailan at paano mababago po yun. Then, nagstart po kami na naisip namin talaga na mag-own ng business hindi para lang sa amin, kung hindi, pati po ang mga OFW, mga farmers dahil anak po kami ng mga farmer, at ‘ganon na din ang aming community kung papaano po kami makakatulong”, Cao-Atun explained.

Adventure and relaxation

At Desmond Farm, tourists can indulge in ATV rides, farm tours, bathing in a natural swimming pool, and even egg picking. The farm also provides a facility for team building and group activities at its event's hall. For accommodations, modern cabins with a charming rustic interior are available.

Additionally, the farm cultivates various crops including cocoa, bananas, assorted vegetables, and fruits.

Visiting Desmond Farm offers a refreshing escape from everyday life, providing an opportunity to strengthen bonds with loved ones while supporting a local business that offers meaningful employment to farmers and sustainable livelihoods to OFWs.