Delgaco winds up 5th in classification

Rower Joanie Delgaco finished fifth in Heat 1 of the semifinal C/D or classification races of the Paris Olympics at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical St. - Flatwater on Wednesday.

Delgaco clocked in eight minutes and 0.18 seconds as she got relegated to Final D on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time).

National team coach Ed Maerina told DAILY TRIBUNE fatigue has been kicking in for the 26-year-old from Camarines Sur after competing four times in the last five days.

“The races are held almost everyday and the water condition varies. This is her fourth race here,” Maerina said.

“Based on her performance, she can finish in 19th or 20th overall. Our target on the final day is for her to finish at No.1 or No. 2. in the Final D.”

Delgaco has a good chance to finish within the Top 2 on Friday as only Alejandra Alonso of Paraguay had a better time in the classification race with 7:56.50 minutes.

Regardless of what happens on Friday, the 19th Asian Games finalist is the first female Filipino rower to reach the quarterfinal and the second rower overall to make that round since Chris Nievarez in Tokyo.