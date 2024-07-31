Cignal, Akari risk immaculate slates

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

1 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Cignal

3 p.m. — Capital1 vs Choco Mucho

5 p.m. — ZUS Coffee vs Akari

Cignal and Akari put their unbeaten records on the line when they battle separate foes to maintain hold of the top spot in Pool B of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Both sporting 3-0 win-loss cards, the two streaking squads look to prime up for their much-anticipated showdown next week.

First to enter the court in the triple-bill playdate are the HD Spikers at 1 p.m. in a rematch of the 2022 import-laden tournament finals against shaky defending champion Petro Gazz.

The Chargers, on the other hand, face winless Zus Coffee at 5 p.m..

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho and Capital1 clash at 3 p.m.

But all eyes will be on Cignal and Akari, who are both on the right track to landing in the top three spots for a favorable position in the crossover second round.

Venezuelan import MJ Perez has been doing a great job leading the HD Spikers while locals Ces Molina, Jacq Acuna, Chin Basas, Riri Meneses, libero Judith Abil and All-Filipino Conference Best Setter Gel Cayuna providing support.

Cignal is fresh from a 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, victory over the Power Spikers and is looking to add more woes to the suddenly skidding Angels.

But head coach Shaq delos Santos remains wary of Petro Gazz’s firepower and ability to bounce back.

“Knowing Petro Gazz, we will give them the respect they deserve, but we also need to deliver an even stronger fight,” the HD Spikers mentor said as he reminded his team that the Angels still have a potent 1-2 punch in Cuban Wilma Salas and AFC Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle.

The Angels are on a two-game slump, losing to Capital1 in a shocking straight sets before suffering a heartbreaking five-setter to the Chargers for a 1-2 slate tied with the Power Spikers and the Flying Titans at third to fifth.

Meanwhile, American reinforcement Oly Okaro is expected to deliver the same scoring prowess she showed last Saturday when she dropped 31 points in Akari’s win over Petro Gazz.

Backing up Okaro, the league’s leading scorer with 85 points, are reliable hitters Ivy Lacsinan and Grethcel Soltones and middles Ced Domingo and Camille Victoria.

The Chargers, however, must not put their guards down as the Thunderbelles remain hungry for a win after a fruitless first three outings.

Japanese import Asaka Tamaru will try to rally the young Zus Coffee, which needs to squeeze more from Gayle Pascual, Michelle Gamit and Taps Tapia to get out of its funk.

On the other hand, Choco Mucho shoots for a follow up to its 14-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, victory over the Thunderbelles last Saturday.