Chinese sends Bacyadan packing

Hergie Bacyadan’s Olympic debut ended in heartbreaking fashion as she bowed to a crafty Chinese in the Round of 16 of the women’s 75-kilogram division of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday at the North Paris Arena in the French capital.

Bacyadan was passive from start to finish, allowing the 34-year-old Li Qian to assert her dominance and book a unanimous decision victory that sent her to the quarterfinals of the Summer Games.

Li, who won a silver medal in the previous edition of the Games in Tokyo three years ago, was impressively composed, fighting Bacyadan from a distance using his 5-foot-11 frame, incredible reach and impressive skills and footwork.

She was aggressive in the opening round and dictated the tempo the rest of the way, leaving the 29-year-old Bacyadan struggling for form.

The Kalinga native tried to flip the script by being aggressive in the third round, but it was too late as the Chinese opted not to engage until the final bell sounded.

Bacyadan’s loss is another blow to the vaunted national boxing team that is heavily expected to deliver the country’s second gold medal.

Also getting the door was Eumir Marcial, who bowed to Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the Round of 16 of the men’s 80-kg event early Wednesday.

But everything is not yet lost.

Advancing to the next round are Aira Villegas, who will face Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the Round of 16 of the women’s 50-kg division on Friday at 2 a.m., as well as Nesthy Petecio, who will confront Amina Zidani of France in the Round of 16 of the women’s 57-kg event on Saturday at 2 a.m.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam, for his part, is clashing with Jude Gallagher of Ireland in the Round of 16 of the men’s 57-kg division at press time.