Caloocan, Quezon City post contrasting victories

Caloocan and Quezon City TODA Aksyon took different routes toward victories in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the Amoranto Gym in Quezon City on Tuesday.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo defused Iloilo’s rally and won, 80-70, while the Quezon Capitals led throughout in an 87-65 demolition of the Bulacan Kuyas in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Joshua Flores presided over the Batang Kankaloo’s 10th win against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament with 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and six rebounds to clinch his first Best Player award.

Ronnie Matias and Jeramer Cabanag backed Flores up with 13 points each, and so did Paul Sanga with 11 points plus four rebounds and Joco Tayongtong with nine points, five rebounds plus four assists.

Caloocan weathered JC Cansino’s 13-point fourth-quarter explosion to hand the United Royals their 12th loss in 19 starts.

Converting 6 of 11 triple tries, Cansino poured in 27 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block for Iloilo, which threatened at 67-70. Iloilo got 15 points from Ry Ajer De La Rosa, and 11 points from Gwynne Capacio.

Powered by John Paul Cauilan and Hubert Cani with 14 points each, Quezon City led by as far as 36 points (73-37) before the end of the third quarter en route to a 9-11 card.

Quezon City also drew 10 points from homegrown Michael Are and nine each from Chino Mosqueda and Jonathan Gesalem.

Bulacan absorbed its tenth straight defeat and was mired at 2-19 despite the 17-point, seven-rebound, five-assist effort of John Cayno Carandang, Ralph Manzo’s 10-point, 11-rebound output, Andrei Dulalia’s 10-point, seven-rebound contribution and Jason Celis’ 10 points.

Muntinlupa trounced Imus, 76-63, in the opener and climbed to 7-13.

Errol Jay Bongay paced the Cagers with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists, followed by Jasper Derek Cuevas with 16 points, and Alfred Flores with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.