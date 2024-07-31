Café Aromatique: A festival for fragrance and coffee lovers

SM Aura introduces a coffee and fragrance festival set to stir and delight the senses. Café Aromatique brings together the finest fragrances and specialty coffees to set the mood and energy of mallgoers.

The festival’s partner establishments include Deuces Coffee, Est Japanese Cafe, Yardstick, and pop-up café Subtle Coffee, together with SM Beauty, LOOK at Me, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and Jo Malone London.

Coffee connoisseurs and curious beginners were recently seen enjoying Café Aromatique’s Coffee Cupping sessions hosted by Deuces Coffee over the weekend. Coffee cupping is a globally standardized method for assessing the fragrance, aroma, and flavor of coffee. The session was a wonderful way for participants to learn about different coffee profiles, enhance the palate, and appreciate the delicate nuances of coffee.

Likewise, internationally trained perfumer and fragrance specialist Bernadette Lim shared her passion for perfumes at an exclusive Sniff Session, taking participants on a fascinating sensory journey into the world of fragrances.

Café Aromatique promises to be a haven with iconic brands and cult favorites all under one roof. With every purchase of a full-sized perfume bottle, shoppers will also receive a sweet surprise from Kevin Ong Patisserie, Panaderro, and a cup of some of the finest brews from the festival's partner cafes.

Whether it’s the comforting aroma of a beloved brew, or the exhilarating scent of a coveted perfume, indulge in a feast for the senses at Café Aromatique ongoing until 5 August 2024 at the SM Aura's Upper Ground Level Atrium.