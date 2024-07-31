Broken dreams: Eumir’s world collapses after Olympic heartbreak

Eumir Marcial, once billed as one of the world’s most feared boxers, was reduced into a huge mass of tears after absorbing a heartbreaking loss in the men’s 80-kilogram event of the Paris Olympics early Wednesday (Manila time) at the North Paris Arena in the French capital.

Ranged against Turabek Khabibullaev — a tall and rangy puncher from Uzbekistan — the seasoned Marcial struggled from start to finish, leading to a disastrous unanimous decision setback that sent him tumbling out of the Summer Games.

Also walking into the exit is Hergie Bacyadan, who bowed to Li Qian of China in the Round of 16 of the women’s 75-kg class via unanimous decision.

Bacyadan, who is making her first Olympic appearance, had a hard time containing the punches of the 34-year-old Chinese, who is a silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Khabibullaev, the bronze medalist in the 19th Asian Games who is making his Olympic debut at a tender age of 20, was simply impressive, fighting from a distance using his length, height and incredible skills and strategy in which he kept his left hand to his face while his right did most of the damage.

Marcial tried to neutralize Khabibullaev in the final round after coach Ronald Chavez reminded him that he was trailing on scorecards, but his brazen bid to go for a knockout went for naught as his Central Asian foe did a marvelous job parrying his attacks.

After the bout, Marcial failed to hide his emotions, sobbing helplessly in the loving arms of his wife, Princess, who told Filipino reporters in Paris that “this is the real Marcial.”

It was such a heartbreaking loss for Marcial, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist who is expected to deliver the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal in boxing since it became an Olympic sport in 1904.

“First of all, no excuses,” said Marcial, his eyes starting to get glassy.

“It was a difficult fight and we didn’t get the win because he was the better fighter today.”

He said the setback, obviously the most painful in his entire career, sent his dreams crashing since this edition of the Olympics is his best chance to win the gold medal. After all, he is in his prime and would be 32 by the time the Los Angeles Olympics unfold in 2028.

“It’s sad. It seems that my world suddenly collapsed as this could have been a perfect time for me to win an Olympic gold medal.”

Injured Eumir

In a social media post, Marcial admitted that he wasn’t in perfect shape that greatly affected his physical and mental preparation for the biggest tournament of his life.

“Not many people know but behind the scene, I sustained an injury two weeks leading to this match that prevented me from moving and doing my usual training, which also affected my mental strength and overall performance,” Marcial said, adding that he doesn’t have any regret with the outcome of the match.

“But no regrets still. I know God has a bigger purpose for this loss. I may not understand it now but I need to trust that it was God’s protection to keep me safe from any further potential injury.”

Morale unaffected

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, however, stressed that Marcial’s loss hardly affected the morale of the Filipino athletes who are lined up to compete in the coming days.

“Full speed ahead. The campaign for medals, especially gold, is hot on track,” said the POC chief, who serves as a father-figure to Marcial and his wife.

“I know how painful it is for Eumir to bear the loss. We feel his disappointment and frustration, but it’s not yet the end all for him.”

Marcial is the latest Filipino to head for the exit of the Paris Olympics.

First to fall were Filipino-American gymnasts Emma Malabuyo, Levi Ruivivar and Aleah Finnegan as well as swimmer Kayla Sanchez, rower Joanie Delgaco and fencer Samantha Catantan.

Sanchez, a two-time Olympic medalist for Canada, started hot, posting a national record of 53.67 seconds in the preliminary heat of the women’s 100-meter freestyle.

But her luck ran out in the semifinals as she came up with 54.21 seconds to finish 15th out of 16 swimmers and ultimately kiss her medal chances goodbye.

Delgaco also bombed out, finishing sixth in quarterfinals of the women’s single sculls event. She, however, still has a chance to improve her standing depending on the outcome of her campaign in the classification phase.

Tolentino added that Marcial was forced to compete in a heavier weight division after the weight class where he won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games — middleweight — was scrapped by the organizers.

“If we look at the tangibles, the light heavyweight is not for Eumir,” he said.

“He’s small for the weight class while other boxers are bigger and heftier.”

Ray of hope

But not everything is lost for the powerhouse Filipino boxing team.

Nesthy Petecio moved to the Round of 16 after beating a much taller Jaismine Lamboria of India in the Round of 32 of the women’s 57-kg class.

The 5-foot-2 Petecio, the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, made up for her height and reach disadvantage by employing impressive speed, body movement and footwork. On several occasions, she was able to break the defense of the 5-foot-9 Lamboria by landing crisp head and body punches.

Petecio said her familiarity with her Indian foe played a huge role in her victory.

“It’s good that I was able to spar with her,” said the 32-year-old Petecio, who was instructed by her coach, Reynaldo Galido, to dominate the Indian early so that she can dictate the tempo.

“It was really a good start for me. I hope I can sustain it.”

Petecio will shoot for a spot in the quarterfinals when she faces Amina Zidani of France on Saturday at 2 a.m. (Manila time).

Aside from Petecio also still in contention for the national boxing squad are Aira Villegas and Carlo Paalam, who is facing Jude Gallagher of Ireland in the Round of 16 of the men’s 57-kg event at press time.