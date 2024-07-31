BRIGHT OUTLOOK: Obiena dusts off pesky injury ahead of Olympics

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena swears he is getting better as the preliminary round of the men’s pole vault draws nears.

Obiena said in an interview that he likes his chances heading into the Stade de France despite a nagging injury.

The 18-year-old pole vaulter is expected to arrive at the Athletes Village from Normandy along with Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov and train partners Huang Bokai of China and Hussein Al Hizam of Saudi Arabia.

“I think I’m in a better headspace. Physically, I hope it’s better and I think it is going in the right direction,” Obiena said as he did not divulge his injury.

“It (injury) definitely hampered my training. I mean, it’s not life-threatening or anything, but it’s just the athletes’ life. It’s just the timing of it.”

“It’s just very bad and with the preparations not being ideal. But like I said, we’re doing everything that we can every day.”

Obiena will be competing on 3 August at 4:10 p.m. (Manila time) at the Stade de France.

The 28-year-old Obiena will go up against familiar faces as he aims for a podium finish.

World record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden is a heavy favorite for the Paris gold medal with world No.3 Christopher Nilsen of the United States alongside teammates Sam Kendricks, Jacob Wooten and KC Lightfoot.

Also competing in the preliminary round are Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, Kurtis Marschall of Australia, Piotr Lisek of Poland, and home bets Thibaut Collet, Anthony Ammirati, and Robin Emig.

Obiena believes as long as he stays healthy, a medal is a possibility for him.

“For sure, I’m definitely not the only one (injured). I’m pretty sure there are also other people going through something similar,” Obiena said.

“It’s now all about getting to the starting line and making sure I’m able to compete. I think that is all that matters, and then make it to the finals. When you’re in the final it’s a derby out there and let’s see.”

“I just need my body to stay in one piece. That’s all I need to get into the final. And after that, all the pain and all these problems can come back and I’ll deal with it.”

Obiena is considered as one of the Philippines’ best chances to win a gold medal like Carlos Yulo of gymnastics and Tokyo Summer Games silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam of boxing.