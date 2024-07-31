Bong Go partners with Laguna LGU to bring hope, support to impoverished residents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go assisted 2,500 indigent residents composed of farmers, fisherfolks, barangay nutrition scholars, and barangay health workers in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, right after aiding displaced workers in the nearby town of Pila on Monday, 29 July.

The provincial government, led by Gov. Ramil Hernandez, in partnership with Senator Go, also distributed financial aid to the indigent residents.

In his speech, Senator Go expressed his gratitude to all local officials involved in this effort, including Congresswoman Ruth Hernandez, among others.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he remarked.

Senator Go encouraged the recipients to use the financial aid wisely, emphasizing the importance of securing essentials for their families. “Dalhin niyo ito sa inyong mga pamilya. Gamitin niyo po ang pera sa tama,” Go said.

In addition to the financial assistance, the senator also provided relief goods, such as grocery packs, meals, vitamins, masks, and shirts, further easing the burden on the struggling residents. There were also select recipients of bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones.

His commitment to the region, which he proudly calls his second home, was evident as he promised continued support. "Ako naman po bilang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go at bilang adopted son ng CALABARZON, asahan niyo patuloy akong tutulong sa inyong pag-asenso sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said.

"Sa pagbibigay ng oportunidad sa ating mga mamamayan, patuloy nating pinatutunayan na ang pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa ay isang epektibong daan patungo sa ating pagbangon muli mula sa mga pagsubok na ating hinaharap,” he added.

Promoting enhanced access to quality healthcare services, Go, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged residents to take advantage of the services provided by the Malasakit Centers in the province.

Located at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital, the Malasakit Centers offer medical assistance programs to those in need.

“Ako po ang chairperson ng Committee on Health sa Senado. Ang aking advocacy po ay health. I-improve ‘yung healthcare system natin… ‘Yung mga Malasakit Center po, mayroon na tayong 166 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo,” Go cited.

The Malasakit Center, a brainchild of Senator Go, aims to streamline and expedite the delivery of medical assistance to particularly poor and indigent patients by consolidating the services of various government agencies under one roof.

The program was launched in 2018 and was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate.

As part of his efforts to boost Sta. Cruz, Go, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the rehabilitation of the existing capitol building at the Provincial Capitol Compound, the construction of a drainage system, the rehabilitation of a multipurpose building, and road improvements. He also supported the acquisition of an ambulance.

Go also mentioned that he supports proposed measure House Bill No. 9623, or An Act Establishing the Laguna Regional Hospital being advocated for by Congresswoman Hernandez.

“Magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo, mga kapwa nating Pilipino,” urged Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor.

Earlier that day, Go also aided displaced workers in neighboring town Pila and attended the inauguration of its Municipal Hall.