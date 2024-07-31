BJMP Cordillera: Jails less congested

BAGUIO CITY—The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Cordillera (BJMP Cordillera) reported a 10% reduction in jail congestion rates across the region, dropping from 140% to 120% as of June 2024. Regional Director Kenneth Bid-ing attributed this improvement to accelerated paralegal services.

Despite the progress, Bid-ing noted the need for additional facilities to further reduce congestion. Currently, there are 913 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in the region, with 812 males and 100 females. Only one minor is in an appropriate facility.

BJMP Cordillera is also enhancing its services by collaborating with other agencies for PDL welfare and rehabilitation. They offer skills and livelihood training, with 173 PDLs enrolled in formal education programs as of June 2024. Additionally, they provide employment referrals to support successful reintegration into society.