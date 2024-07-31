Batican siblings lead JPGT Mindanao 2 winners

Siblings Ralph and Rafella Batican hacked out thrilling victories to sweep the 10-12 category titles, while James Rolida and Mavis Espedido triumphed in the 8-9 division of the ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series 2 Wednesday at South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates.

Ralph secured a thrilling win with a birdie from four feet in sudden death on No. 9, pulling through after Jared Saban missed a close-range putt, both having tied at 152 over 36 holes. Ralph initially appeared set for a regulation win but double-bogeyed the final hole for a round of 79 while Saban finished with a 77.

“I played poorly,” said Batican, ruing his five-bogey skid from No. 11 that allowed Saban to mount a comeback.

Rafella, on the other hand, overcame a late challenge from Kimberly Barroquillo to secure a two-stroke victory with a total score of 153 after a round of 77.

Despite Barroquillo’s strong finish, which included two birdies in the last five holes, she ended up with a 155, also after a five-over-par round.

In the 8-9 division, Rolida won decisively in the boys’ category with a closing 94 for a 195, while Espedido triumphed in the girls’ category with a 176 after an 86.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Alexis Nailga maintained his five-stroke lead with a 161 despite an 80 following a back-nine struggle. Apo leg champion AJ Wacan also carded an eight-over card and remained in second with 166, while Joaquin Pasquil stayed at third with 179 after an 88.

Apo leg titlist Johanna Uyking positioned herself for back-to-back victories in the girls’ 13-15 division of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI, leading with a 157 after an impressive round of 73.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency to secure another leg title in the 54-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

In the boys’ 16-18 category, Aldrien Gialon edged out Nino Villacencio with a two-shot swing on the final hole, finishing with a 154 after a 78. Villacencio followed closely with a 79 for a 156, while Adrian Bisera fumbled with an 80 for a 159.

Gialon expressed the importance of being in top physical condition for the competition, saying in Pilipino: “It’s necessary for the body to be in good condition for a good swing tomorrow (Thursday). The strong ones have an advantage here.”