Bataan solar project targets 28-MW RE

Alternergy Holdings Corp. (ALTER) kicked off the construction of a P1.5-billion solar power project in Hermosa, Bataan that could generate up to 28 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy for consumers once complete.

The company said that the groundbreaking of the Solana Solar Power Project on Wednesday marked its third consecutive venture launched this year — increasing the total number of ongoing projects to five.

The Solana Solar Power Project, owned by Solar Pacific, ALTER’s solar sub-holding company, is targeted to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. It will be the 11th solar power project under the ALTER Group.

“The ALTER Group is in full steam ahead as we break ground for the Solana Solar Power Project, our third project to be constructed this year. We are adding a total of 204 MW of clean, renewable, and sustainable capacity to the grid by the end of 2025 from our Alabat and Tanay Wind Power Projects and the Solana Solar Power Project,” ALTER chaiperson Vicente Pérez said.

ALTER through its Alabat Wind Power Corp., broke ground to start construction of the 64 MW Alabat Wind Power Project in the municipalities of Alabat and Quezon in Quezon Province last May.

Projects mobilized

In June, Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. also broke ground for the 112 MW Tanay Wind Power Project in Tanay, Rizal.

The construction team for these two projects has been mobilized and, on the ground, since.

The Solana Power Project, together with the Alabat and Tanay Wind Power Project, accelerate ALTER’s target to reach 500 MW of total generating capacity by 2026.

ALTER specializes in wind, run-of-river hydro, solar farms, commercial rooftops, battery storage, and offshore wind development. It aims to develop an additional 474 MW of wind, solar, and run-of-river hydro projects in the next three years.