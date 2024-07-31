Alvarez urges Senate to pass medical marijuana bill

Former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez urged the Senate on Wednesday to take action on the long-stalled bill that seeks to legalize the medical use of marijuana.

“We are begging our Senator friends to open their hearts, minds, and feelings for our struggling countrymen,” he said.

Alvarez made the appeal following the House’s approval on Tuesday of the proposed “Access to Medical Cannabis Act (HB 10439)” with 177-9-0 votes.

The House-approved measure aims to authorize the use of medical cannabis (marijuana) for patients with debilitating or non-debilitating medical conditions or symptoms. Their access to medical cannabis will only be through the prescription of an accredited physician.

If passed into law, a Medical Cannabis Office will be then established to regulate the use of medical cannabis and ensure its accessibility.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, one of the sponsors of the measure, guaranteed that the bill would not allow the recreational use of cannabis but would only permit it for medicinal use.

Alvarez emphasized the need for the country to permit the use of medical marijuana for patients suffering from conditions such as cancer and those experiencing extreme seizures.

Marijuana is currently used in foreign jurisdictions for its medical properties, often as an alternative to painkillers for those who are chronically ill, as well as a relaxant for anxiety, stress, and, in some cases, depression.

"Let's thank everyone who helped make our dream of medical cannabis come true, especially the chairman of the committee, Congressman Ace Barbers, and those who voted in favor of the House Bill. There is still a long way to go because it will go through the Senate,” he said in the vernacular.

"But we have come a long way. Let's help each other. It's high time for medical marijuana to be legal in our country,” added the Davao del Norte lawmaker.

The counterpart of HB 10439 already reached the Senate’s plenary in March. The bill, however, has yet to hurdle the final reading.

The Department of Health earlier noted that studies have shown medical cannabis can be therapeutic for certain conditions and implementing required checks and balances could be very beneficial to the community.