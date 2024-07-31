A Filipino rum legacy shines with new flavors, timeless tradition
A staple of Filipino celebrations, Tanduay is enjoyed by lively titos (uncles) and titas (aunts) during family reunions, where they often share familiar stories with uncontrollable laughter. This homegrown rum has become deeply ingrained in Filipino culture and stands as a true symbol of our joyous spirit in a culture that always finds a reason to celebrate.
Now celebrating its 170th anniversary, the company is ready to spotlight its newest selections, which are sure to entice both the “titos” and the newer generations.
At the heart of Makati’s vibrant party district, Poblacion, a Signature Masterclass was held, led by Research and Development head Janno Gironella, who shed light on the enduring appeal of rum in the Philippines.
Gironella emphasized that, as the world’s second-largest producer of sugar, the Philippines plays a crucial role in the rum industry. Sugar, a fundamental ingredient in rum production, highlights the country’s significant contribution to this global market.
The Tanduay Signature Masterclass, hosted at OTO Bar in Poblacion, Makati, featured an exquisite rum tasting experience. Guests enjoyed a selection of Tanduay’s Gold, Silver, Double Rum, and Especia spiced rum, paired with dishes crafted by Chef Rob Pengson, head chef of the renowned Filipino restaurant Beso Beso. (Photographs by alvin kasiban for the daily tribune)
Four new iterations of the beloved Filipino rum were unveiled to the delight of the masterclass attendees. Gold and Silver Asian Rum, Double Rum and Especia Spiced Rum took center stage during an evening of spirits and gastronomy.
Asian Rum Silver presents a pristine, pale-straw hue due to its limited aging in ex-bourbon barrels for up to five years. This shorter maturation period keeps the rum lighter in color compared to more aged varieties, which develop a deeper golden shade. Additionally, the rum undergoes a carbon filtration process that softens its edge, resulting in a smoother, more refined taste experience. The fragrance reveals bold notes of mandarin and grapefruit, while each sip offers a progressively sweeter blend of creamy soda and citrus flavors.
In contrast, the Gold variant surpasses the Silver with its rich, golden amber hues. This version offers a sophisticated bouquet of aromas, including honey, almond, caramel and vanilla, with each note blending harmoniously. On the palate, it provides a noticeably smoother experience, reflecting its refined character and extended aging process.
Shifting to a completely different flavor profile, The Double Rum — one of Tanduay Rum’s most prestigious iterations — boasts tropical notes with hints of pineapple. This blend is sure to transport your senses to the sunny beaches of Siargao and the immaculate sunsets of Boracay.
For those who crave a more intense experience with bold spirits, we offer the Especia Spiced Rum. This option stands out with its robust aroma of cinnamon, caramel and hints of vanilla.
As Tanduay continues to innovate and celebrate its rich legacy, it’s clear that this iconic brand remains deeply woven into the fabric of Filipino culture. The new rum variations honor its heritage while appealing to new rum drinkers. Whether you’re spending time with family or exploring new flavors, Tanduay continues to be a staple in our celebrations and a reflection of our culture.