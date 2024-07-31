A Filipino rum legacy shines with new flavors, timeless tradition

A staple of Filipino celebrations, Tanduay is enjoyed by lively titos (uncles) and titas (aunts) during family reunions, where they often share familiar stories with uncontrollable laughter. This homegrown rum has become deeply ingrained in Filipino culture and stands as a true symbol of our joyous spirit in a culture that always finds a reason to celebrate.

Now celebrating its 170th anniversary, the company is ready to spotlight its newest selections, which are sure to entice both the “titos” and the newer generations.

At the heart of Makati’s vibrant party district, Poblacion, a Signature Masterclass was held, led by Research and Development head Janno Gironella, who shed light on the enduring appeal of rum in the Philippines.

Gironella emphasized that, as the world’s second-largest producer of sugar, the Philippines plays a crucial role in the rum industry. Sugar, a fundamental ingredient in rum production, highlights the country’s significant contribution to this global market.