3 MPD most wanted fall

The Manila Police District (MPD) reported on Wednesday that its operatives arrested three wanted individuals in separate operations.

Initial reports disclosed that a certain Reyniejoy Simeon — a garbage collector — was apprehended in Tondo for qualified theft. A warrant for his arrest was issued by Taguig City Regional Trial Court Judge Loralie Datahan on 22 July.

Meantime, the other suspect identified as Rolando Liantada, allegedly a member of the Bahala na Gang, was arrested in San Andres Bukid for violating Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

The warrant was issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Phrincess Ma Bajarias-Hermogeno on 1 July.

On the other hand, the third suspect — identified as Bonifacio Morante Monteverde alias Gokie — was arrested in Ermita for robbery. He was listed as a most wanted person.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Ma. Theresa Dolores C. Gomez-Estoesta on 27 April 2011, with a recommended bail of P100,000. The three suspects are now in police custody. P. Santos