22 senators urge suspension of transport modernization program

Twenty-two senators on Wednesday backed a resolution calling for the temporary suspension of the public transport modernization program (PTMP).

All senators except Senator Risa Hontiveros signed Senate Resolution 1096, which was introduced by Senator Raffy Tulfo, Senate President Francis Escudero, Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel, Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada; and Senators Nancy Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Ronald Dela Rosa, Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla, Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Christopher “Bong” Go, Lito Lapid, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Sherwin Gatchalian.

The resolution expresses the Senate’s previously known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), until urgent concerns raised by affected drivers, transport groups, and cooperatives are resolved.

“There is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program, to alleviate the fears of the drivers and transport operators who will be directly burdened by its implementation,” the resolution read.

Tulfo, who chairs the committee on public service, lamented the “unplanned and rushed” implementation of the PTMP, particularly on the issues of consolidation of drivers into cooperatives.

The senators said the small stakeholders, particularly the drivers who remain unconsolidated are being forced out of their livelihood.

Lawmakers cited the government’s ineffective information drive to educate the affected parties. They noted the program is hounded by the high cost of modern PUVs which would burden the transport sector, particularly the drivers.

They stressed the Department of Transportation must first address the concerns voiced by the affected transport stakeholders, especially the drivers.

“As for those who were already forced or who volunteered to consolidate, they are still free to ply their usual routes while the review is ongoing,” said Tulfo.

For context, the government only subsidizes P210,000 to P280,000 of the estimated P2.5 million cost of a new Euro-4 PUV model, making it difficult for ordinary jeepney drivers to procure a modern unit.

Transport groups back PTMP

Leaders of the country’s largest coalition of transport groups have voiced their support for the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

According to the “Magnificent 7” coalition, which includes Pasang Masda, the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations, the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, the Stop and Go Transport Coalition, Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas, and the UV Express National Alliance of the Philippines, their members — including operators, drivers, and other transport workers — have greatly benefited from the program.

In a statement on Monday, the group noted, “Many have embraced the program; small but diligent drivers and operators are now enjoying the benefits of the PTMP.”

The coalition emphasized that their workers have received various benefits, including regular and incentive pay, social security, Pag-IBIG, and health maintenance organization (HMO) coverage thanks to the PTMP.

The group also highlighted that drivers who are cooperative and corporate members affected by the recent flooding caused by typhoon “Carina” have benefited from calamity loans provided by SSS and Pag-IBIG.

The PTMP aims to transform the country’s road transportation system by improving vehicle safety and quality, enhancing route network efficiency, and modernizing fleet management, all while ensuring that commuters have access to modern, comfortable, safe, and affordable public utility vehicles.