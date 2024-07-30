Zero recovers, posts 2-shot lead

DAVAO — Zero Plete minimized her mistakes and surged into the lead with a strong frontside finish, carding an 81 to overtake Rose Wacan and Johanna Uyking in the girls’ 13-15 category after 18 holes of the ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series 2 at South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates here on Tuesday.

Held back by an erratic backside start (43) marred by three straight double bogeys from No. 12, the 14-year-old contender from Cagayan de Oro steadied herself in the last nine holes, finishing with just two bogeys to surge past Wacan and Uyking, who matched backside 41s but faltered with closing scores of 42 and 43 for 83 and 84, respectively.

“I struggled on my first nine holes, making three double bogeys in a row,” Plete said.

“I want to make up for that tomorrow (Wednesday).”

However, it didn’t take her long to rebound and seize control as she managed to control her errors, finishing with seven pars and two bogeys, while watching her rivals falter one after the other.

Wacan dropped two strokes on No. 1 and yielded four shots in the last four holes, while Uyking, who defeated Wacan by 24 shots at Apo last week, wavered with seven bogeys at the front, including five straight from No. 3.

This enabled Plete to wrest the lead, which she vowed to keep in pursuit of top honors in the 54-hole tournament sponsored by ICTSI, the second leg of a four-stage series making up the nationwide junior circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“I’ll just take it shot by shot and not overthink,” said Plete of her plans for the next two rounds.

“Playing here at South Pacific is fun, but the greens are very hard and difficult to pitch and putt on. I hope to make up for my mistakes since I’m getting used to it.”

She added that she finds it “nerve-wracking playing in the Junior PGT,” saying, “I just hope to enjoy myself and if I win, that would be a bonus.”

Meanwhile, three players from Del Monte made good on their vow to dominate the series ahead of their hosting of the third stop next week.

The Batican siblings, Ralph and Rafella, took charge in the 10-12 division, and Alexis Nailga secured the lead in the boys’ 13-15 play.

Ralph Batican matched Jared Saban’s frontside 37 but outplayed the Davaoeño winner at Apo last week with an impressive backside finish of even-par 36, highlighted by three birdies, allowing him to pull ahead by two strokes with a 73.

Saban also birdied No. 10 but conceded three strokes on the par-5 12th on a couple of errant shots, slipping to second with a 75, while Jose Francisco Lim stood too far off in third with an 84.

Rafella Batican, on the other hand, posted a pair of 38s for a 76, spiked by a three-birdie binge from No. 8. She grabbed a two-stroke lead over Kimberly Barroquillo, who made the turn at 37 but closed out with a 41 for a 78.

Kelsey Bernardino looked poised to dominate the girls’ 10-12 class with a three-birdie, one-bogey card after nine holes. But the Makati-based player struggled at the back, finishing with a 45 marred by two double bogeys. She dropped to third with a 79.

The last 18 holes are expected to be a thrilling final round as Davelyn Dy stayed within striking distance despite an 80, and Brittany Tamayo, who edged out Barroquillo in sudden-death at Apo, shot an 81, laced with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 but marred by closing back-to-back bogeys.