Why Kris Aquino’s blood test will be repeated

Kris Aquino revealed that she will undergo another blood test at UCLA. She made this revelation to her writer friend, Dindo Balares.
Recall that Balares previously shared Aquino’s message about her “sad blood results,” which prompted Bimby and Joshua to return to the US promptly.
Balares also mentioned that Aquino discovered a discrepancy in her blood test results, which is why she needs to have another test.
“I’m going to UCLA on Wednesday for a repeat blood test. There’s a discrepancy in my results, so we’ll repeat the test. Please pray.”
That’s Aquino’s message to Balares, which he posted on his Facebook account.
Kim Chiu to attend Seoul Drama Awards
It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu is in celebratory mode after being named Outstanding Asian Star by the Seoul Drama Awards 2024.
Chiu was ecstatic about her achievement, posting on Instagram: “Beyond thankful, grateful and extremely happy. I can’t believe this is happening.”
Chiu won the Outstanding Asian Star award for her performance in the hit series Linlang.
Chiu also posted an invite from the award-giving body with this caption: “I got the news today! I am lost for words… beyond thankful, grateful, and extremely happy!!!”
“I can’t believe this is happening. Thank you to #SeoulDramaAwards2024 thank you, ABS-CBN @dreamscapeph, and most especially to my lovely supporters for all the unconditional love, support, time, effort and much more. I am very lucky to have you all behind and beside me. Thank you for making this possible!” she added.
Chiu won via the Idol Champ poll, which ran from 15 June to 14 July. Among the Asian celebrities, Chiu bested were Singapore’s Desmond Tan, Malaysia’s Emily Chan, Indonesia’s Ochi Rosdiana, Thailand’s Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen and Korea’s Poompat Iam-samang.
How Lance Raymundo reinvented himself
Singer Lance Raymundo is no longer known just as a performer or actor; he has also ventured into hosting international beauty pageants.
Raymundo’s last hosting stint was during the search for Miss Teen International in India, which was won by Miss Cambodia. Being at the ringside of an international beauty pageant, Raymundo observed that the candidates were more than ready for any competition.
“It’s a very strong lineup. Everybody is Miss Universe-ready,” he noted.
He also hosted Miss Teen Universe in South America, and his next stint is hosting the search for Miss Universe India. He credits his former talent manager and now pageant director, Charlotte Dianco, for opening the doors to hosting international pageantry.
Raymundo is kept busy with an array of activities. He plays Rhian Ramos’ psychologist in When The World Met Miss Probinsyana, which is showing in cinemas starting 7 August. His bar tour with his brother, Rannie Raymundo, will lead to a concert at Skydome in October. He is currently shooting Sinag with Claudine Barretto, where he plays the king of Tikbalang. He will also start a new Thai series, Revenge For Love, where he will have a lead role. Additionally, he will be appearing in a daily sitcom with Viva.