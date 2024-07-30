Why Kris Aquino’s blood test will be repeated

Balares also mentioned that Aquino discovered a discrepancy in her blood test results, which is why she needs to have another test.

“I’m going to UCLA on Wednesday for a repeat blood test. There’s a discrepancy in my results, so we’ll repeat the test. Please pray.”

That’s Aquino’s message to Balares, which he posted on his Facebook account.

Kim Chiu to attend Seoul Drama Awards

It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu is in celebratory mode after being named Outstanding Asian Star by the Seoul Drama Awards 2024.

Chiu was ecstatic about her achievement, posting on Instagram: “Beyond thankful, grateful and extremely happy. I can’t believe this is happening.”

Chiu won the Outstanding Asian Star award for her performance in the hit series Linlang.

Chiu also posted an invite from the award-giving body with this caption: “I got the news today! I am lost for words… beyond thankful, grateful, and extremely happy!!!”

“I can’t believe this is happening. Thank you to #SeoulDramaAwards2024 thank you, ABS-CBN @dreamscapeph, and most especially to my lovely supporters for all the unconditional love, support, time, effort and much more. I am very lucky to have you all behind and beside me. Thank you for making this possible!” she added.

Chiu won via the Idol Champ poll, which ran from 15 June to 14 July. Among the Asian celebrities, Chiu bested were Singapore’s Desmond Tan, Malaysia’s Emily Chan, Indonesia’s Ochi Rosdiana, Thailand’s Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen and Korea’s Poompat Iam-samang.