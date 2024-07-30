Where comfort meets classic anime style

What makes a T-shirt the must-have in every wardrobe?

Comfortable to wear, of high quality material and breathable, today’s tees offer something more: expressions of one’s individual style.

And SM Men’s Fashion has got you covered with tees bearing classics like One Piece, Yuyu Hakusho and Doraemon, which are experiencing a major resurgence.

These anime remind Filipinos of a carefree childhood, when the hardest thing to do was wait for the next episode to air.

By including these well-known figures in its clothing collection, SM not only honors their timeless appeal but also provides a nostalgic look at bygone eras. It pays homage to those priceless afternoons spent riveted to the television, supporting Doraemon, Yusuke and Luffy.

The timing is ideal, as Netflix also released the live-action episodes of Yuyu Hakusho and One Piece in 2023. These stories are being introduced to new audiences, and ardent fans are finding newfound fervor in them.

This is the ideal time to curate a collection honoring these anime heroes that encourage everyone to revisit their best childhood recollections. SM draws on it to express, “Remember how awesome these characters are? Let’s celebrate them together!”