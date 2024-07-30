VP's security group now under PSC

The Presidential Security Command (PSC) said on Tuesday that the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) will now operate as a sub-unit under the PSC.

PSC, formerly known as the Presidential Security Group (PSG) that is responsible for providing close-in security to the Philippine presidents, made the remarks after Vice President Sara Duterte earlier asked for protection for her family members from any form of “violence.”

In a message to Palace reporters, PSC Chief Major General Nelson Morales emphasized the Command’s commitment to its core mission of securing the President, while also taking on the added responsibility of safeguarding the Vice President.

“The PSC will continue to be a professional and mission-oriented Armed Forces of the Philippines unit,” Morales said.

“We are fully committed to accomplishing our new task of securing the Vice President,” Morales added.

In an earlier remark, Duterte expressed her hope for the safety of her family and extended her gratitude to her political friends who volunteered to provide her protection.

Senators Bato Dela Rosa, Robin Padilla, and Bong Go offered their support for Duterte following the withdrawal of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel from the Vice President’s security team.

“Don’t worry about me. And you don’t need to contribute money for my security. Working in government is about dedicating one’s life to the country. We all know this is part of the service,” Duterte said.

“I have just one request – the safety of my family. Don’t allow any violence against my mother, wife, and four children, whether personal or online. And if it does happen, don’t let anyone who harms them go unpunished,” she added, without elaborating on the threat to her safety.

In 2022, the AFP established the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) for Duterte, a distinct unit separate from the PSG.

Duterte expressed gratitude for this arrangement, noting that the VPSPG would help address any potential issues arising from strained relations between the vice president and president in future elections.

A 2022 Commission on Audit Report revealed that Duterte had 433 VPSPG personnel, comprising 63 percent of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) staff.

In contrast, her predecessor, former vice president Leni Robredo, had only 78 military personnel assigned for her security.

Duterte defended the number of VPSPG personnel, citing the need for extra security due to her roles in the Marcos Cabinet, including as education secretary and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. She resigned from these positions on 19 July, effectively stepping down from the Marcos Cabinet.