Very quickly, Kiyomi bows out of Olympics

Kiyomi Watanabe’s years of preparation for the Paris Olympics went down on the canvas of the Champ-de-Mars Arena last Tuesday.

Gone in 51 seconds.

The Filipino-Japanese had the tough luck of facing Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Tang Jing of China right on Round of 32 of the women’s judo -53-kilogram division.

Tang’s judogi wasn’t even ruffled as she scored an ippon over the country’s lone bet in the sport, the equivalent of a knockout in boxing.

It only took 51 seconds for Tang to make it to the Round of 16. And just the exact time for Watanabe to blow her chances on the very first match — for the second straight Olympics.

If any consolation, the 27-year-old Watanabe only lasted 38 seconds when she lost in Tokyo 2021 to Cristina Cabaña Perez of Spain.

Tang, who is ranked No. 22 in the world, is competing against Laura Fazliu of Kosovo in the Last 16 as of press time.

Despite Watanabe’s loss, Philippine Judo Federation president Ali Sulit thanked those who supported the Filipino-Japanese judoka in her Olympic journey.

Watanabe qualified via the continental quota of the International Judo Federation and stayed in Tokyo for a month to train.

“I want to thank everybody who supported Kiyomi. It was a big sacrifice to get to Paris in a span of three years,’’ Sulit said.

“We assure you that Philippine judo will continue to grow and move forward.”