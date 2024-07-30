Uzbek youngster stuns Marcial

Eumir Marcial, the first boxer to be eliminated from the five-man Filipino delegation, faced a setback after Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan secured a unanimous decision victory in their men's light-heavyweight bout during the Paris Olympics. The match, held at the North Paris Arena early Wednesday (Manila time), saw the 20-year-old Khabibullaev, making his Summer Games debut, demonstrating superior quickness and reach to subdue Marcial.

Earlier in the day, Nesthy Petecio advanced to the Round of 16 in the women’s featherweight division with a unanimous decision win over Jaismine Lamboria of India.