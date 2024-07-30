US extends assistance to 'Carina' victims

The United States said on Tuesday that it is ready to extend the necessary assistance to the Philippines after Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon battered Metro Manila and other neighboring regions.

This, as both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday for a courtesy call with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Let me just start by sending our deepest condolences to all the victims of the recent typhoon and to say again, anything we can do to be of assistance, we welcome doing that," Blinken told Marcos.

"It really is great to be back in (the) country again and also his offer of condolences for those who have been affected by the storm," Austin also said during the meeting.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the combined impacts of habagat, Super Typhoon Carina, and Tropical Depression Butchoy resulted in 36 fatalities.

NDRRMC added the number of people affected by the weather disturbance has risen to 4,553,752 individuals, or 1,240,090 families. The impact of these weather systems has extended to all 17 regions across the country.