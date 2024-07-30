Toledo, first to avail 4PH housing project

The western City of Toledo in the Province of Cebu will be the first beneficiary of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on 26 July in Barangay Canlumampao with Toledo City officials led by Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales, the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD), Pag-Ibig Funds, and its property developer Eastland Ventures Property Corporation (EVPC).

Mayor Perales said the construction of a 10-story building with 27 square meters per unit will commence after the groundbreaking.

The project targets 5,208 housing units and beneficiaries.

This can be availed by residents of the city, who are members of

Pag-Ibig Fund, minimum wage earners, overseas filipino workers, informal settlers, and those members of the different Urban Poor Associations in the city.

Applications are being processed by the Toledo City Urban Poor Commission (TCUPC) at the Toledo Sports Center from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4PH is the housing flagship program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

As of this writing, the municipalities of Tuburan, Daanbantayan, Dumanjug, Sogod, Sta. Fe, Tudela, Poro, San Francisco, Pilar and Pinamungajan sent their letters of intent to avail of the housing program.