Toledo City: 4PH pioneer in Cebu

The city of Toledo in the province of Cebu will be the first beneficiary of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on 26 July 2024, in Barangay Canlumampao, and was attended by Toledo City officials led by Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Perales, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Pag-Ibig Fund, and its property developer, Eastland Ventures Property Corporation (EVPC).

Mayor Perales announced that construction of a 10-story building with 27-square-meter units will commence following the groundbreaking.

The project aims to provide 5,208 housing units for beneficiaries, including Pag-Ibig Fund members, minimum wage earners, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), informal settlers, and members of various Urban Poor Associations in the city.

Applications are being processed by the Toledo City Urban Poor Commission (TCUPC) at the Toledo Sports Center from Mondays to Fridays, 8 AM. to 5 PM.

4PH is the housing flagship program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

As of this writing, the municipalities of Tuburan, Daanbantayan, Dumanjug, Sogod, Sta. Fe, Tudela, Poro, San Francisco, Pilar, and Pinamungajan have sent their Letters of Intent (LOIs) to avail of the housing program.