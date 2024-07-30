Thirdy brings talent to Europe

Thirdy Ravena takes his act to Europe after signing with Dubai Basketball Club.

On Tuesday, the club officially announced Ravena’s acquisition in an Instagram post as the franchise beefed up its roster for its maiden campaign in the AdmiralBet ABA League featuring teams from East Europe.

Ravena, who spent four years with Japan B.League club San-En NeoPhoenix, has signed a one-year contract and an option to extend his stay for another season.

The 27-year-old Ateneo de Manila University product parted ways with his Japanese club last May.

“Ravena is a rising star who has earned the title of Japan’s Impressive Player of the Year,” Dubai BC coach Jurica Golemac said of the three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion and Finals Most Valuable Player.

“He is a perfect fit for Dubai’s cosmopolitan spirit.”

Ravena is expected to showcase the same explosiveness he has shown in the Japan B.League.

“We’re excited to see him shine on the court as he starts a new chapter of his journey in Dubai,” the club said.

Ravena will be the third Filipino to see action in Europe after Jack Animam in Serbia in 2021 and Juan Gomez de Liano for a Lithuanian club in the European North Basketball League.