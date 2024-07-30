‘The Voice Kids’ reveals new lineup of coaches

The well-acclaimed spin-off of the world’s biggest singing competition, The Voice Kids, is finally on GMA Network.

Previously, The Voice Generations aired on GMA with groups consisting of members from different generations.

Viewers have been eagerly anticipating this season’s roster of coaches, following the announcement of Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes as the host.

Coming back as this season’s coaches are award-winning international singer, dancer and host Billy Crawford; multi-awarded and best-selling recording artist and Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose; and lead singer and choreographer of beloved P-pop boy group SB19, Stell. Completing the list and introducing the new addition to the roster of coaches is SB19’s leader, main songwriter and producer, Pablo.

Billy, Stell, Julie and Pablo are looking forward to fostering and mentoring young talents in their teams.

Now that the last coach’s identity has been finally revealed during Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig concert, fans can anticipate exciting dynamics between the coaches, especially between the two SB19 members.

Once their teams are complete, the coaches will mentor and hone their young talents’ singing prowess as they compete in battles and sing-offs, each with the dream of becoming the next Voice Kids winner.

The Voice Kids is a unique competition whose auditions are based solely on the vocal ability of kids aged 7-14. They may be small, but they carry big dreams and aspirations that reach the sky.