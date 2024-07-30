‘The Brides at Triton’ MARKS bridal fashion evolution with top Cebu designers

The third edition of JPark Island Resort and Waterpark’s annual signature event, “The Brides at Triton,” highlighted the evolution of bridal fashion, celebrating local talent and creativity in the wedding industry. The event kicked off with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting attended by celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young Daez.
The two-day extravaganza stood out due to its comprehensive approach, combining a diverse range of exhibitors, expert panels and a fabulous fashion show featuring top Cebu designers. This year, the event also emphasized personalized consultations and exclusive offers, enhancing the overall experience for attendees. The eight featured designers surpassed all expectations and delivered exceptional creations.
Multi-talented designer and artistic director Dexter Alazas’ collection featured stunning wedding gowns crafted from delicate chantilly lace, emphasizing elegant draping and flowing silhouettes to create a romantic and effortless look. Alazas enhanced each gown with intricate floral and lace details, elevating style, confidence and comfort.
Philip Rodriguez presented a modern interpretation of traditional Filipino bride and groom attire. The highlight of his collection was a cape beautifully embellished with intricate details, which dramatically opened to reveal a chic two-piece outfit, merging contemporary style with cultural heritage.
Jun Escario’s designs were characterized by asymmetrical gowns with elaborate lace accents and streamlined halter necklines, exuding femininity. Each piece reflected a timeless sophistication, perfect for the modern bride seeking to make a graceful statement on her special day.
Protacio’s fashion collection seamlessly merged timeless sophistication with contemporary refinement. The pieces evoked the allure and opulence of vintage glamor while incorporating modern elegance.
Marichu Tan’s designs underlined femininity and reflected elegance and grandeur, making them standout choices for brides seeking a timeless look.
Oj Hofer’s unique headdresses were inspired by a desire to enhance the bride’s presence and elegance, adding a regal touch to the overall look.
Wendell Quisido’s bridal creations highlighted his innovative approach to wedding attire, blending sophistication with modern aesthetics.
Philipp Tampus’ artistic designs showcased voluminous silhouettes that embodied refinement and grandeur.
The well-attended and much-anticipated show was a celebration of Cebuano craftsmanship and provided inspiration for future brides.