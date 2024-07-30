‘The Brides at Triton’ MARKS bridal fashion evolution with top Cebu designers

The third edition of JPark Island Resort and Waterpark’s annual signature event, “The Brides at Triton,” highlighted the evolution of bridal fashion, celebrating local talent and creativity in the wedding industry. The event kicked off with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting attended by celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young Daez.

The two-day extravaganza stood out due to its comprehensive approach, combining a diverse range of exhibitors, expert panels and a fabulous fashion show featuring top Cebu designers. This year, the event also emphasized personalized consultations and exclusive offers, enhancing the overall experience for attendees. The eight featured designers surpassed all expectations and delivered exceptional creations.