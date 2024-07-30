TESDA, APRI EMPOWER BATANGAS WITH SEWING, ENTREP SKILLS

LOOK: The proud graduates of a sewing and entrepreneurship program conducted by TESDA in cooperation with sponsor AP Renewables, Inc. (APRI), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation. The program was held in Sta. Elena, Sto. Tomas City, Batangas.

APRI donated 25 sewing machines and start-up sewing kits to help beneficiaries attain National Certification Level II in Dressmaking from TESDA and secure a livelihood.

The local barangay also committed to making the project sustainable with marketing assistance and stakeholder engagement.

APRI is a geothermal energy producer delivering clean and renewable baseload power in Tiwi, Albay, and areas of Bay and Calauan, Laguna, and Sto. Tomas, Batangas.